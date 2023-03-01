A mummified corpse up to 800 years old was found in a delivery bag in Peru, authorities in the South American country have said.

Photos released by the Directorate of Culture in the southeastern city of Puno show a skeleton in the fetal position, lying in a red bag with a reflective inner lining, commonly used by food delivery companies.

Peruvian Ministry of Culture Police are investigating after the mummified body was found in a food delivery bag. (Peruvian Ministry of Culture)

The directorate said in a statement Sunday that the body of “an adult mummified male individual,” with a “relative chronology of 600 to 800 years old,” was discovered during a joint operation with the Peru National Police.

A local man told Noticias Sin Filtro Puno TV that the body he calls "Juanita" belonged to him and "sleeps in my bedroom." Man, identified as Julio Cesar, was taken into custody, AFP news agency reported.

The body has become a property of the state under national heritage laws.

