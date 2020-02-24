2020 Elections

NBC News Poll: Biden Holds Narrow Lead Over Sanders in South Carolina

Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state’s Feb. 29 Democratic primary.

Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina, while Sanders gets 23 percent — well within the poll’s margin of error of plus-minus 6 percentage points.

They’re followed by billionaire activist Tom Steyer at 15 percent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at 8 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at 5 percent.

U.S. & World

Harvey Weinstein 10 hours ago

‘A New Day’: Harvey Weinstein Convicted, Led Away in Cuffs

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Dow Plunges 1,000 Points on Coronavirus Fears, 3.5% Drop Is Worst in 2 Years

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

2020 ElectionsJoe BidenBernie Sanders
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us