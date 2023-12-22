Norwegian cruise ship loses ability to navigate after rogue wave hits

A Norwegian cruise ship lost the ability to navigate after a rogue wave crashed into it Thursday, the cruise company HX said.

The MS Maud lost power after the wave hit as the ship was sailing toward Tilbury, England, from Florø, Norway, HX, a unit of Norway’s Hurtigruten Group, said in a statement.

None of the passengers or crew members were seriously injured, HX said. Reuters reported that all 266 passengers and 131 crew members are safe, citing the Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The condition of the ship is still stable, HX said.

The rogue wave shattered windows on the ship's bridge, which caused water to enter the vessel and resulted in a power outage, Reuters reported.

