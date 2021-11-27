NY Awards First Round of Vax Scholarships for Kids 5 to 11

Ten preteens from around New York have won the first round of state college scholarships for 5-to-11-year-olds who get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

The youths' names were drawn by lottery after their parents or guardians entered them in the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” contest. It's open to children 5 to 11 who get their first vaccine dose by Dec. 19. Weekly drawings will continue through Dec. 20.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Winners get tuition, room and board for an associate's or bachelor's degree program at a New York State or New York City public university, plus money for books and supplies.

Hochul's office released video of the Democrat phoning some of the young winners, whose full names weren't given.

I got the chance to congratulate some of our first Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate winners – they won full-ride scholarships to any @SUNY or @CUNY school, just for getting vaccinated! There are still four more weeks to enter to win. Don’t miss out! https://t.co/t79BjJwU6N pic.twitter.com/ifzQIxL81S — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 27, 2021

New York offered a similar scholarship raffle for vaccinated 12-to-17-year-olds last spring and summer.

States around the country have tried various giveaways to induce people to get inoculated.