Pa. Murder Suspect Asks Trial Judge to Preside Over Wedding

Love was on the court docket when a man accused of murder in Pennsylvania made an unusual request of the judge who will preside over his trial.

Kashawn Flowers' lawyer on Tuesday asked York County Judge Harry Ness whether he'd consider marrying Flowers and his girlfriend. Attorney Brian Perry acknowledged it was the first time he had ever made such a request.

Flowers is accused of gunning down a man in York in August 2014.

His girlfriend would not be a witness at the trial, his attorney said.

Prosecutors did not object and neither did the judge. But the marriage is on hold until after the trial.

“We’ll take care of it next week,” the judge said.

Flowers remains held in the county jail without bail.