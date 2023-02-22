The U.S. Defense Department has issued a memo warning troops to avoid eating poppy seeds, which may result in failed drug tests.

“The Military Departments are hereby directed to notify Service members to avoid consumption of all poppy seeds,” Gilbert Cisneros, the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said in a memo released Friday.

Although the idea that eating poppy seed can impact drug testing isn't new, recent data suggests certain poppy seed varieties may have higher codeine levels than previously reported, according to the memo.

“Consumption of poppy seed products could cause a codeine positive urinalysis result and undermine the Department’s ability to identify illicit drug use,” Cisneros wrote.

"Substance misuse" has adverse effects on military readiness and safety, the memo said.

So for now, the warning prohibits troops from eating food products and baked goods containing poppy seeds — making various bagels, cakes and salad dressings off limits. Many foods also use poppy seeds as a spice.

Cisneros said the department will revise the policy as more information becomes available.