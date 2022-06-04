Virginia

Police: 1 Dead, Multiple Shot at Party Near Richmond

The investigation is ongoing

Generic crime scene police lights
One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond, authorities said.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia.

Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene. Five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities, authorities said.

Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Chester is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Richmond.

