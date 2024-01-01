New Year's Eve

Publix, Walmart and what's open and closed for New Year's day in South Florida 

Here’s a rundown of New Year's Day hours for stores across South Florida.

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips | The Associated Press and Nicolas Garcia

South Florida welcomed 2024 with open arms last night, as large crowds gathered to watch the Big Orange make a comeback at Bayfront Park and Fort Lauderdale celebrated dropping the Big Anchor at midnight. 

But now that the festivities are over, you’re probably wondering what’s opened on New Year’s Day. 

Here’s a rundown of New Year's Eve hours for stores across the state this year.

WALMART NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Walmart is open with regular operating hours on New Year's Day.

TARGET NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Target stores will be open for regular hours on New Year's Day.

U.S. & World

2 hours ago

Warnings grow about risky IV drips and injections at unregulated med spas

Israel-Hamas War 4 hours ago

Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave's main southern city

COSTCO NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Costco’s warehouses will be closed for New Year's Day.

CVS NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year's Day. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double check local hours online.

WALGREENS NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Walgreens stores will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Day.

How are other stores operating on New Year's Day?

Here's a rundown of how some other grocery, convenience and retail stores are operating on New Year's Day:

Flanigans: Stores are open for regular hours.

Sedano's: Stores are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Home Depot: Stores are open for regular hours.

IKEA: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's: Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on holidays), but some locations’ hours can vary.

This article tagged under:

New Year's Eve
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us