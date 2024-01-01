South Florida welcomed 2024 with open arms last night, as large crowds gathered to watch the Big Orange make a comeback at Bayfront Park and Fort Lauderdale celebrated dropping the Big Anchor at midnight.

But now that the festivities are over, you’re probably wondering what’s opened on New Year’s Day.

Here’s a rundown of New Year's Eve hours for stores across the state this year.

WALMART NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Walmart is open with regular operating hours on New Year's Day.

TARGET NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Target stores will be open for regular hours on New Year's Day.

COSTCO NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Costco’s warehouses will be closed for New Year's Day.

CVS NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year's Day. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double check local hours online.

WALGREENS NEW YEAR'S DAY HOURS

Walgreens stores will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Day.

How are other stores operating on New Year's Day?

Here's a rundown of how some other grocery, convenience and retail stores are operating on New Year's Day:

Flanigans: Stores are open for regular hours.

Sedano's: Stores are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Home Depot: Stores are open for regular hours.

IKEA: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's: Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on holidays), but some locations’ hours can vary.