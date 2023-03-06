Red Sox 3B Justin Turner taken to hospital after pitch hits him in head originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A scary scene unfolded at JetBlue Park on Monday afternoon when Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was hit in the head by a pitch from Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning.

The pitch appeared to hit Turner in the face, and he immediately fell to the ground as training staff rushed out to check on him.

Turner was able to get up and leave the field. He was then taken to a hospital, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Awful, awful scene with Justin Turner getting hit in the face by a Matt Manning pitch. He was immediately gushing blood while going down to the dirt. He was able to stand up and walk off the field while escorted by a trainer. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 6, 2023

Justin Turner was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. No further update. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 6, 2023

The Red Sox signed Turner in free agency to a one-year contract with a 2024 player option in January. The 38-year-old veteran spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was part of their 2020 World Series-winning team.

Boston concludes its spring training schedule March 28 before hosting the Baltimore Orioles on March 30 for Opening Day at Fenway Park.