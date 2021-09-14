mob bust

Reputed NYC Crime Boss Among a Dozen Mobsters Snared in Fraud, Corruption Bust: Sources

A 13th arrest is imminent and one defendant remains at large, according to a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation

By Jonathan Dienst

The NYPD and FBI arrested a dozen alleged mobsters, including a reputed Colombo crime family boss, early Tuesday on charges connected to healthcare fraud allegations and union-related corruption, law enforcement sources said.

The arrests, which sources say include reputed 87-year-old Colombo street boss Andrew Russo, also known as "Mush," and an underboss, 83-year-old Benjamin "Benji" Castellazzo, were conducted in the New York area.

A 13th arrest is imminent and one defendant remains at large, according to a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Nine of the defendants are allegedly associated with the Colombo crime family, which is the youngest of five families said to dominate organized crime in the New York City area. One defendant is a Bonanno crime family soldier, an official said.

Those arrested are expected to be taken to federal court in Brooklyn later Tuesday and will appear before a judge on the healthcare fraud counts, sources said.

Both the FBI and the NYPD declined comment ahead of the hearing. News 4 is attempting to reach a U.S. attorney spokesperson. No other details were available.

