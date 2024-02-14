Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike on Valentine's Day. Here's what it means to you

Ride-hailing app drivers and app-based delivery drivers across the country are planning to park their cars and picket major U.S. airports on Valentine's Day in what organizers say is their largest strike yet in a drive for better pay and benefits.

Uber and Lyft drivers plan daylong strikes Wednesday in Chicago; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Miami; Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Newark, New Jersey; Austin, Texas; and Providence, Rhode Island. Drivers also plan to hold midday demonstrations at airports in those cities, according to Justice for App Workers, the group organizing the effort.

The strike is organized by the group called Justice for App Workers that works with 130,000 drivers for rideshare programs like Uber and Lyft and delivery services like DoorDash and Amazon.

The drivers request a safe work environment, better wages, an end to “unfair” deactivation, healthcare and mental healthcare, bathroom access locations, and the right to unionize.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“We're fed up with low pay [and] bad safety. We have attacks on drivers on a daily basis, and dozens and dozens have lost their lives,” Justice for App Workers representative Lenny Sanchez said.

Drivers are asked to avoid picking up or dropping off drivers at those airports. Drivers say they hope the rallies help consumers understand why they are striking.

Thousands of U.S. ride-hailing workers plan to park their cars and picket at major U.S. airports in what organizers say is their largest strike yet in a drive for better pay and benefits. Uber and Lyft drivers plan daylong strikes Wednesday in Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Miami and other cities. NBC10 Philadelphia's Matt DeLucia reports from PHL.

“[Consumers] are paying more for the service while we are getting paid less. And during a time of inflation where the cost of vehicles, maintenance, fuel has all increased. Other wages across the country have increased, but in our case, they have decreased,” Sanchez said.

Uber said Tuesday it doesn’t expect the strike to have much impact on its operations on Valentine's Day.

“These types of events have rarely had any impact on trips, prices or driver availability,” Uber said in a statement. “That’s because the vast majority of drivers are satisfied.” Uber said drivers were making about $33 an hour towards the end of last year. The company also said it allows drivers to dispute deactivations.

“We are constantly working to improve the driver experience,” Lyft said in a statement. Lyft said its U.S. drivers make an average of $30.68 per hour, or $23.46 per hour after expenses.

Earlier this month, Lyft said it began guaranteeing that drivers will make at least 70% of their fares each week, and it lays out its fees more clearly for drivers in a new earnings statement. Lyft also unveiled a new in-app button that lets drivers appeal deactivation decisions.

DoorDash said they don't expect a significant impact on Valentines Day and said they are "always listening to dashers and looking for ways to improve the platform."

Strike organizers said they understand that not every driver will be able to be a part of the strike and some people will need to drive Wednesday to make money. They still support those drivers.

“We do understand that some drivers have the absolute need to make money tomorrow, so we don't expect 100% participation. A lot of drivers do gig work because of the flexibility,” Sanchez said. “If somebody needs the income and they can only work on Wednesdays, so be it. Go make your money.”

Associated Press contributed to this report