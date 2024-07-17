Live updates: JD Vance to speak at RNC as focus turns to foreign policy on Day 3

What to Know Trump's running mate JD Vance is set to accept the GOP vice presidential nomination this evening and address the convention.

The theme is "Make America Strong Once Again," with a focus on foreign policy and the and the military.

Meanwhile, Democrats will look to hold a virtual vote to make President Joe Biden their party’s nominee in the first week of August, as Biden rebuffs calls to quit the race.

The Republican National Convention enters its third day Wednesday with Republicans shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

The convention in Milwaukee is underway in the shadows of an assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in which a rallygoer was killed and two critically injured. The former president was also injured in the attack.