2024 RNC Milwaukee
Live updates: JD Vance to speak at RNC as focus turns to foreign policy on Day 3

Trump's running mate JD Vance is set to accept the GOP vice presidential nomination this evening and addresses the convention

By NBC staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Republican National Convention enters its third day Wednesday with Republicans shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

The convention in Milwaukee is underway in the shadows of an assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in which a rallygoer was killed and two critically injured. The former president was also injured in the attack.

