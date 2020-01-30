Dad Makes Up Home Invasion Story After 4-year-Old Shoots, Kills Self, Police Say

What to Know A 4-year-old boy shot and killed himself inside his North Philadelphia home early Thursday.

The boy's father initially told investigators the deadly shooting occurred during a home invasion and robbery, police said.

Later, the father admitted to fabricating the story, telling police that the boy had actually shot himself.

A father fabricated a story of a robbery and home invasion after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the head in North Philadelphia overnight, police say.

Officers answered a 911 call at the home on the 2100 block of North Lambert Street just before 1 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the father, holding a younger child, met them outside and said the 4-year-old was shot upstairs.

Officers took the boy, affectionately known by neighbors as "Bubba," from the home and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Early in the investigation Coulter said officers were interviewing the father in a bid to get “a clearer picture" on what happened. There were no signs of forced entry to the home and no signs of a struggle.

Then, Thursday afternoon, police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said the father made up the story of a home invasion.

The 28-year-old dad was home with the two boys at the time, while the mother was at work. The boy found the gun in a closet and was apparently playing with it when he shot himself, Kinebrew said.

Philly police continue questioning father of four year old boy who was shot and killed overnight. Police say father fabricated story about home invasion. 4 year old was playing with a gun in a closet and shot himself in the head. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/u0HDbvZnPw — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) January 30, 2020

The gun doesn't appear to be stolen, but also isn’t registered to the father, Kinebrew said.

Police homicide Capt. Jason Smith said the father shouldn't have had the gun due to a criminal history, including prior arrests.

"This is, you know, an extremely tragic accident, really is, but certainly one that could’ve been prevented," Smith said.

Kinebrew said investigators don’t know why the father, who is now cooperating with investigators, lied.

The investigation continued Thursday afternoon and the father could be charged with a range of offenses.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.