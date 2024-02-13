Fight breaks out on Southwest Airlines flight to Hawaii

Two men were detained after a fight broke out on a plane out of Oakland bound for Hawaii.

It happened on a Southwest Airlines flight Monday morning.

Passengers said the fight broke out about an hour into the flight, but it’s unclear exactly what led the two to exchange blows.

Other passengers quickly pulled the two apart and both men were detained after the flight landed in Kauai.

It’s unclear if they were charged.

Southwest said in a statement, “We commend our crew and customers for their professionalism in diffusing this situation."