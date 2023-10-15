Israel-Hamas War

30 Americans dead, 13 missing in Israel-Hamas War, State Department says

Of the 13 Americans missing, it is believed that at least some of have been taken hostage by Hamas

The death toll for Americans from Hamas' attack on Israel and the subsequent war now stands at 30, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said today.

An additional 13 Americans are missing following the incursion into Israel by the militant group Oct. 7, the spokesperson said. "State Department personnel have been in contact with their families," the spokesperson said.

Some of those 13 missing are believed to be held by Hamas militants as hostages, though the exact number of Americans held captive was not available.

Residents in Gaza city were seen carrying their belongings and driving packed cars in an attempt to flee Friday after Israel's military called for all civilians to evacuate within 24 hours.

