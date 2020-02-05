State of the Union: GOP Cheers Trump, Pelosi Rips Up Speech

At the conclusion of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her feelings known about what she had just heard.

She stood and ripped up a copy of the speech.

As Pelosi left the House floor, she was asked what she thought of the speech. She said, “I tore it up,” NBC News reported.

When asked why she tore it up, she said: "because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative."

A short time later, the White House responded on Twitter, listing some of the issues and people embodied in the speech.

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:



One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.



The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.



The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.



A service member's reunion with his family.



That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Other Republican leaders called out Pelosi for tearing up the speech.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted: "Tearing the speech up is not going to tear up the accomplishments of this President."

Tearing the speech up is not going to tear up the accomplishments of this President. #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/ItwLJwioWx — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 5, 2020

“This speech was about American heroes and American workers. She decided THAT was worth literally tearing apart,” tweeted Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican vote-counter.

🚨 NEW LOW FOR NANCY PELOSI: She ripped up @realDonaldTrump’s #SOTU speech for the cameras on national TV.



This speech was about American heroes and American workers. She decided THAT was worth literally tearing apart.



Absolutely disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/Cp0tg3AE1W — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 5, 2020

At Trump's address, sandwiched between Monday's chaotic Iowa primary caucuses and Wednesday's Senate impeachment vote that's sure to acquit him of wrongdoing, high divisiveness was on display. Not just in Pelosi's dramatic gesture, but in Republican lawmakers' raucous chants of "Four more years! Four more years!"

Some House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, chose not to attend the event at all.

"After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it."

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.



None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.



Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Other Democratic lawmakers did attend but stood and left as Trump spoke, tweeting their principles on their way out.

"I left the #SOTU after Trump -- a draft dodger who has mocked Sen. John McCain, Gold Star families, and soldiers with traumatic brain injury -- started talking about the good he has done for our military," Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts tweeted.

I left the #SOTU after Trump—a draft dodger who has mocked Sen. John McCain, Gold Star families, and soldiers with traumatic brain injury—started talking about the good he has done for our military. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 5, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker of N.J. walked out of the speech, later tweeting the address was "more of the toxic division that we've become accustomed to."

Tonight’s State of the Union was more of the toxic division that we’ve become accustomed to. Tearing us apart instead of bringing our country together. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 5, 2020

As Speaker of the House, Pelosi sat directly behind the president throughout the duration of the address. When Trump first arrived, Pelosi went to shake his hand, but the president didn't extend his hand to her. Although it's unclear if he saw her gesture or not, Pelosi tweeted later Tuesday night: "Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople."

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

Republicans, on the other hand, cheered the president and his accomplishments following his speech.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky tweeted his response to the address, writing "the state of our union is strong."

For three years, Republicans in Congress have partnered with the President to keep America strong and safe and create record-setting prosperity for working families across the country. The results have been a truly all-American comeback. The state of our union is strong. pic.twitter.com/RQDdh8u9zo — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 5, 2020

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski also tweeted a video of her response, saying "the past few months have been painfully polarizing in the Congress, and across much of the country. But tonight we saw reminders of why we should have hope for our nation."

Tonight, the President delivered his third State of the Union address. It’s an opportunity for the President to lay out his vision for our nation, speak to where we are now, and what we’ve accomplished. Watch the video for my response. https://t.co/1NcMsawl47 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) February 5, 2020

There were several other divisive moments in the president's address Tuesday night.

Midway through his speech, Trump awarded conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a Presidential Medal of Freedom for "the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire and all the incredible work that you have done for charity." Trump's move received a glum reception from House Democrats.

As Trump spoke of protecting Second Amendment rights, Fred Guttenberg, a gun reform activist whose daughter Jamie was killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., spoke out against the president. He was then escorted out of the House chamber.

One of the only bipartisan moments of the evening appeared to be when everyone in the House chamber stood and applauded guest Juan Guaidó, the Venezuelan opposition leader trying to oust President Nicolás Maduro.