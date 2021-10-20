Students Who Get Vaccinated at This Miami Private School Told to Stay Home for 30 Days

A private school in Miami that previously said vaccinated teachers would have to stay away from students has now told parents to keep children home for 30 days if they receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Centner Academy asked parents to consider holding off on vaccinating their children until the summer and repeated false and misleading claims about COVID vaccines, according to WSVN, which reported on a letter sent to parents.

“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” the school said, according to WSVN.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has addressed false claims about “shedding,” saying on its webpage about myths and facts regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, “Vaccine shedding is the term used to describe the release or discharge of any of the vaccine components in or outside of the body. Vaccine shedding can only occur when a vaccine contains a weakened version of the virus. None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus.”

The CDC, along with other leading health authorities, has repeatedly said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

