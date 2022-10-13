Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Step Into Mar-a-Lago Case

The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers.

The justices denied Trump’s relatively narrow emergency request in a brief unsigned order. There were no noted dissents.

The decision does not affect the Justice Department’s access to the same documents as part of a criminal investigation.

efore declining to comment on the release of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit, President Joe Biden took a jab at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who has asserted his stores of classified materials were actually declassified. “I just want you to know, I’ve declassified everything in the world. I can do it, I’m president,” Biden joked. “Come on.”

