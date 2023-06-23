Supreme Court rejects GOP states' challenge to Biden's deportation policy

The Supreme Court said Friday it will no longer stand in the way of a long-blocked Biden administration policy to prioritize the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest public safety risk or were picked up at the border.

In an 8-1 decision, the justices rejected a challenge from two Republican state attorneys general to a policy that, the administration said, recognizes that there is not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally.

The two states, Louisiana and Texas, had argued that federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who wrote the majority opinion, called the lawsuit brought by Texas and Louisiana "extraordinarily unusual."

"They want a federal court to order the Executive Branch to alter its arrest policies so as to make more arrests," Kavanaugh wrote. "Federal courts have not traditionally entertained that kind of lawsuit; indeed, the States cite no precedent for a lawsuit like this.”

At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.”

The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy to remove people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

