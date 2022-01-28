‘Swipe Left for Meth': Florida Officials Using Dating Apps to Try to Find Drug Dealers

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Dozens of people are accused of selling drugs on LGBTQ dating apps and concealing their sales with emojis and code words, authorities in Florida said Thursday.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office alleged that 52 people used three apps — Grindr, Scruff and Taimi — to sell methamphetamines, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Among the emojis that were used were ice cream cones and birthday cakes, Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters. The word “Tina” was used for meth, he said.

“When you would hit them up, swipe left for meth, you would talk to these folks — guess what?” Judd said. “They would offer to sell you drugs.”

None of the companies immediately responded to NBC News requests for comment Thursday night.

