Saturday's historic win for the San Diego Padres catapulted the Friars into the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The late-game comeback clinched a 5-3 win over their ultimate rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Friar Faithful couldn't be happier about it. After their win, anyone near Petco Park who didn't know a game was happening would have thought it was New Year's Eve.

Following the game, fan favorite Wil Myers was seen corralled by high-fiving fans at Social Tap located right behind Petco Park.

Amid the clamor, the Padres outfielder leaned over the bar and asks the bartender for something. An agreement is made. The crowd hollers louder. Myers stands back up, throwing double peace signs in the air. The video posted to Instagram, taken by Wil's wife, Maggie Myers, is captioned at the bottom, "Buying shots in every bar we enter."

Myers later ended up behind the bar, hoisting a shot of liquor in the air with many other hands following suit.

A seasoned Padre, Wil Myers is in his eighth season with the team. He has endured the highs and lows of Padre-dom and has suffered his share of losses to the Dodgers. He's likely in the last year of his contract with the team, having spoken openly about it.

After the game, Wil Myers was seen outside the stadium high-fiving fans in what may very well be his last season as a Friar.

