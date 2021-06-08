Tom Brady Rookie Card, Football From First TD Pass Sell for Sky-High Prices

Two Pieces of Tom Brady Memorabilia Sell for Insane Prices originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you have any Tom Brady-related artifacts lying around, you might want to get in touch with an appraiser.

Two pieces of memorabilia linked to the former New England Patriots quarterback have sold at auctions within the past week, and their final price tags might even make new Bentley owner Robert Kraft blush.

The first item was a Brady rookie card, which sold last Friday for a whopping $3.1 million at the Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction after opening at $750,000. That's the highest sale price ever for a football card at auction, breaking the record set just two months ago by another Brady rookie card, which sold for $2.25 million.

The $3.1 million card, seen below, is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Autograph edition card with a "Mint 9" grade that's superior to the $2.25 million card.

Sold last night via @Lelandsdotcom for $3,107,372...the most ever paid for a football card. pic.twitter.com/876MpMI8t9 — Sports Collectors Daily (@SportsCollector) June 5, 2021

The second item has a unique place in Patriots history: the football Brady used to throw his first NFL touchdown pass. That fetched roughly $429,000 in an auction ended Saturday, an impressive number considering bidding started in May at "only" $75,000.

The seller was a Warwick, R.I., native who attended that Oct. 14, 2001, game between the Patriots and San Diego Chargers at the old Foxboro Stadium and witnessed Brady throw a 21-yard dart to wide receiver Terry Glenn for his first TD pass as a pro.

Rather than give the ball to Brady as a keepsake, Glenn hurled the ball into the stands, where the seller managed to snag what turned out to be a very valuable souvenir.

The football @TomBrady threw to complete his first touchdown pass in the NFL is going up for auction on Sunday.



The seller was in the stands at the game and caught the ball when Terry Glenn threw it into the crowd https://t.co/qFrBqRmPhj — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 7, 2021

The memorabilia industry has enjoyed a boom in 2021, and the sale of these two Brady collectibles is evidence that boom shows no signs of going away soon.