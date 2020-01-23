Trump to Be First President to Attend March for Life

The White House says President Donald Trump will become the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion gathering in Washington called the March for Life.

Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, particularly on the issue of abortion. He has sent members of his administration to speak at the march and has spoken via a video link. He's going in person to this week's event.

The March for Life is honored to announce @realDonaldTrump will be the first U.S. President to speak at the March for Life Rally. Thank you, President Trump, for being a voice for the unborn and continuously working to build a culture of life. https://t.co/lojZssLeim — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 22, 2020

"See you on Friday … Big Crowd!" Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

See you on Friday...Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

In 2019, Trump spoke to participants via video.

"As president, I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence, the right to life," he said.

The Smithsonian Metro station will be closed during the march, "from system opening through the early afternoon hours," Metro said. Blue, Orange and Silver line trains will pass through the station without stopping. Metro advised riders to use the L'Enfant Plaza or Smithsonian stations instead.

A number of streets along the National Mall will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. to noon, D.C. police said. Here's the full list of closures.