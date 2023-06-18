1 killed, 22 wounded in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Chicago

Authorities now say that at least 23 people were shot, one fatally, during a gathering in celebration of Juneteenth in unincorporated Willowbrook, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago on Sunday morning.

According to officials with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, a large gathering took place in the vicinity of Hinsdale Lake Terrace late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., police say they received a call of an alleged fight. As deputies responded, gunfire erupted at the gathering, and they returned to the scene, finding multiple gunshot victims.

Multiple weapons were fired during the incident, with police saying an unknown number of suspects opened fire into the crowd.

In all, 23 people were struck by gunfire. One person later died from their injuries, and others were taken to area hospitals, according to authorities.

Individual conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

Several other individuals were also injured while fleeing from the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody, and the motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

Businesses in the area of the shooting will remain closed until further notice, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police at 630-407-2000.