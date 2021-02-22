Wife of ‘El Chapo' Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

The wife of infamous convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested Monday for her alleged role in an international drug trafficking scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, a citizen of both Mexico and the U.S. was nabbed at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C., the Department of Justice said in a press release. The 31-year-old Aispuro was charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana into the U.S., the DOJ said.

She also allegedly conspired with others to help El Chapo in his escape from a Mexican prison in July 2015. After her husband was arrested once again the following year, Aispuro helped plan another jailbreak before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in 2017.

Aispuro is scheduled to appear in Washington D.C. federal court Tuesday. Attorney information for Aispuro was not immediately available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Guzman was tried in the Eastern District of New York in 2019 and sentenced to life behind bars in a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He was known to be the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.