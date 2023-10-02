Winning numbers will be drawn Monday for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot

The third-largest Powerball jackpot in history is on the line Monday night as people across the country have bought their tickets with the hopes of securing the estimated $1.04 billion fortune.

The jackpot is also the seventh-largest in U.S. history overall, and represents the accumulation of 32 Powerball drawings in a row in which no players matched all six of the jackpot's winning numbers.

To win the jackpot, a player needs their ticket's numbers to match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The sticker payout for the Powerball jackpot represents the amount paid in 30 payments over 29 years. Winners also have the option to take a lump-sum cash payment of $478.2 million. Most choose the latter.

Any Powerball winnings are subject to federal taxes and some states tax Powerball winnings as well. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming do not make their lucky residents pay income tax on lottery winnings.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection. The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.