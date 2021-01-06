Woman Fatally Shot Inside US Capitol Was From San Diego

The woman who was fatally shot Wednesday by law enforcement when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol has been identified as a San Diego resident.

The victim, Ashli Babbitt, was in Washington D.C. protesting President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election, according to her brother-in-law Justin Jackson.

Jackson said he has been in contact with Washington D.C.-area law enforcement, but said they didn't tell him exactly what led to the shooting. He said he doesn't know what would have warranted the shooting.

“Ashli was both loyal as well as extremely passionate about what she believed in. She loved this country and felt honored to have served in our Armed Forces. Please keep her family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this time,” Jackson told NBC 7.

Thousands of Trump supporters descended upon Washington, D.C., and began rioting on Wednesday, forcibly breaching the Capitol building as the House and Senate met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A woman believed to be Babbitt was seen in a viral video covered in blood and being treated by paramedics who moved her on a stretcher out of the building.

According to her Facebook page, Babbitt and her husband, Aaron, own and operate Fowlers Pool Service and Supply.

There were at least 30 arrests, NBC News reported. Lawmakers returned to work late Wednesday on Congress’ constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, in which President-Elect Joe Biden defeated Trump, 306-232.

