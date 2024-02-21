guinness world records

World's tallest man reunites with the world's shortest woman in California

Sultan Kosen and Jyoti Amge, who hold the Guinness World Record for being the tallest man and the shortest woman, had a friendly meeting in Irvine, California.

By Clara Ramirez

Two people who hold very particular records for their height met on Monday in Irvine, the Guinness World Record reported.

They are Sultan Kosen, 41, and Jyoti Amge, 30, who according to the Guinness Book of Records are the tallest living man and the shortest living woman in the world on record.

Sultan Kosen, from Turkey, is 8 feet 3 inches tall, and Jyoti Amge of India is 2 feet 7 inches.

In a photo captured on Feb. 19 in California, Jyoti is standing next to Sultan's shoe, which is nearly the same height as the woman.

The last time the two record holders met was six years ago in Egypt. They both have a difference of more than 6 feet in height.

Sultan's height is caused by a condition called “pituitary gigantism, which results in oversized hands, exceptionally thick bones, and painful joints,” according to the Guinness Record. Additionally, Sultan holds the record for the largest hands of a living man, which measure 11.22 in (28.5 cm).

Jyoti's short stature is due to a “form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, and will never grow beyond a certain height,” according to the official publication of the Guinness Record.

