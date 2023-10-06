Yee-haw! Crocs unveils classic cowboy boots to celebrate Croctober

Giddy-up, Crocs fans.

The shoe company is bucking a trend and releasing a new kind of shoe: cowboy boots.

Crocs Classic Cowboy Boots are here. The company announced the shoes as part of its Croctober campaign and credited its fanbase for manifesting the footwear.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year – Croctober – a time to celebrate the most imaginative fans in the world and this year is no exception," Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley said in a press release. "Croc Day was born by our fans so we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate them than by bringing their ideas to life not just for one day, but all month long. At Crocs, we stan our fans!"

The boots are made with a high-shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching. They also have spin-able spurs on the back to add to the cowboy boot feel.

Crocs will begin selling the boots online and at its retail stores starting Oct. 23. Customers will have to pony up $120 to get the boots in men's and women's sizes.

The Croctober festivities won't end there. The company will unveil a "Crocstellation" – a constellation outlined as a giant Classic Clog – on Oct. 25 to commemorate Croc Nation.