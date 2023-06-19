YouTube

YouTube removes video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jordan Peterson for vaccine misinformation

The decision from YouTube is the latest challenge for Kennedy as he seeks to find support for a Democratic presidential run after years as an anti-vaccine crusader

YouTube said Monday that it had removed a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking with podcast host Jordan Peterson for spreading what the company said was vaccine misinformation

The decision from YouTube is the latest challenge for Kennedy as he seeks to find support for a Democratic presidential run after years as an anti-vaccine crusader. The video's removal came amid a broader tug-of-war online between vaccine conspiracy theorists and prominent doctors.

YouTube’s policies against hosting false medical information are long-standing. 

"We removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel for violating YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities," YouTube said Monday in a statement to NBC News. 

