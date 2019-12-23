Nearly 40 Pounds of Marijuana Bound for Miami Intercepted in Canada

Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana bound for Miami never made it to the Sunshine State after authorities intercepted 42 wrapped packages of the drug in Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found the marijuana in the checked baggage of a couple headed to Miami International Airport, according to a statement. The marijuana was intercepted at the Toronto Preclearance Facility on Dec. 19.

The travelers – a 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman – were placed under arrest, officials said. The pair are both citizens of Canada, but while the Canadian government allows possession of marijuana in limited quantities, “taking marijuana across Canadian borders remains illegal.”

The drugs had a street value of nearly $132,400 Canadian dollars – more than $100,000 in U.S. currency. Officers used “non-intrusive inspection technology” to identify the marijuana, the statement said.

“This seizure demonstrates the security value of Preclearance operations and our international partnerships,” said Clint Lamm, director of the CBP Preclearance Field Office.

“By working with excellent partners like CBSA, we are able to stop criminal activity at the earliest possible point in the travel continuum.”