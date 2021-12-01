The Biden Administration

Biden Admin Threatens Harsh Sanctions Against Russia If It Invades Ukraine

"We've seen this playbook before," said Secretary of State Blinken, referring to Russia's 2014 invasion of Ukraine and seizure of the Crimean peninsula

GINTS IVUSKANS/ Getty Images

The Biden administration warned on Wednesday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger “high impact” U.S. sanctions that would surpass any previously imposed on Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in the Latvian capital of Riga after meeting with his NATO counterparts, said Russia’s large-scale troop buildup on Ukraine’s border and other pressure tactics resembled steps Moscow took before it invaded Ukraine in 2014 and seized the Crimean peninsula.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“Now, we’ve seen this playbook before in 2014, when Russia last invaded Ukraine. Then as now they significantly increased combat forces along the border. Then as now they intensified disinformation to paint Ukraine as the aggressor to justify pre-planned military action,” Blinken said.

But it remained unclear if Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to order an invasion, Blinken told reporters.

Politics

COVID-19 Feb 27

South Florida Reps. Split Along Party Lines on COVID Relief Bill

University of Florida Mar 9

Study Finds Florida Rejected Fewer Mail-In Ballots in November Election

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

The Biden AdministrationRussiaSecretary of StateUkraineNATO
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us