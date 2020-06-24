NBC 6 Teams Up With Miami Foundation to Present ‘Our Miami: The People's Forum'

Candidates for Miami-Dade County Commission District 13 will talk about issues facing the South Florida community Thursday - including COVID-19 recovery efforts and the impact on residents.

“Our Miami: The People’s Forum” will take place Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The virtual forum is being held in conjunction with the Miami Foundation and will be streamed on the NBC 6 website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Candidates René García and Adrian Jesus Jimenez will discuss their plans to help residents in need, as well as long-term COVID-19 recovery efforts affecting access to parks, transit and the natural environment.

The forum is presented as part of NBC 6 / Telemundo 51 coverage of Decision 2020. The English language discussion will be moderated by NBC 6 Anchor Jackie Nespral. Political reporter Marilys Llanos will serve as moderator when the candidates face off in Spanish at 5 p.m. and can be seen on Telemundo 51's digital platforms as well as YouTube and Facebook.

The forum will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on NBC 6 and at 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Telemundo 51.

To register, click here