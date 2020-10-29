New Poll Shows Biden With Slight Lead Over Trump Among Florida's Hispanic Voters

With just days to go before the presidential election, a new poll is showing Democrat Joe Biden with a slight lead over Republican President Donald Trump among Florida's Hispanic voters.

The Telemundo Poll conducted by Mason-Dixon and released Thursday shows 48% of Hispanic voters back Biden compared to 43% for Trump, with 7% undecided and 2% supporting another candidate.

The poll of 500 registered Hispanic voters from across the Sunshine State was done by phone from Oct. 23 through Oct. 26, with all 500 indicating they were likely to vote in the general election on Nov. 3. The margin for error was plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Hispanic voters in southeast Florida were split between the two candidates, 46% to 46%. Biden was preferred in central Florida (53% to 37%) and the Tampa area (53% to 35%).

Cuban voters continue to support Trump (71% to 23%) while Puerto Rican voters support Biden (66% to 23%).

The race for Florida, which has 29 electoral votes at stake, figures to be close once again. Trump carried the state by about 113,000 votes over Hillary Clinton in 2016, a margin of 1.2 percentage points.