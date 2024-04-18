Gov. DeSantis signs two bills to help enhance Florida students' school experience

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Thursday in Kissimmee at Tohopekaliga High School that he said would "enhance Florida students' experience."

The first bill he talked about in the news conference was HB 1317. This bill allows school districts to bring patriotic organizations to speak to students and encourage their participation and involvement in school extracurricular activities.

Gov. DeSantis named the Boys and Girls Scouts, Big Brother Big Sister, Little League Baseball and Future Farmers of America as some of the organizations.

“I really believe when you’re engaged in extracurricular activities—athletics, some of these other things—that is going to be a net positive for these kids,” said DeSantis. “It’s important to keep kids active.”

The second bill, HB 931, establishes a statewide chaplain program.

“School districts and charter schools have the authority to allow volunteer chaplains to be on campus to provide additional counseling and support to students," explained DeSantis.

DeSantis also mentioned that students can receive support from chaplains only if their parents provide written consent to do so.

Both bills go into effect July 1, 2024.