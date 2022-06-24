Abortion Ban

In Furious Dissent, Supreme Court's Liberal Wing Slams ‘Draconian' Abortion Decision

"One result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” the justices wrote, predicting dire and deadly consequences

By Adam Edelman | NBC News

People protest about abortion
AP Photo/Steve Helber

In a scathing dissent to the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade and wiped out the constitutional guarantee of abortion rights, the justices on the bench’s liberal wing slammed the “draconian” opinion as a decision that will undeniably curtail women’s rights and turn back “their status as free and equal citizens.”

The lengthy joint dissent written by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan repeatedly slammed the court’s “cavalier” conservative majority for exercising “hypocrisy” in the way they interpret the Constitution. The justices predicted myriad terrible — and possibly deadly — consequences for women, particularly low-income women and women of color, in need of abortion care.

Frequently, and with searing language, they concluded that the court’s majority had deemed that women are not deserving of equal protection under the law.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Abortion BanSupreme CourtRoe v. WadeStephen BreyerSonia Sotomayor
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us