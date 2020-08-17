Liberal Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Kasich Spar Online Over Future of Democratic Party

She’s on the left, he’s on the right — and now Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich are trading barbs in the middle of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention together, NBC News reports.

The two politicians — who were both given speaking slots at the convention — clashed online ahead of their remarks, exchanging criticism about the future of the Democratic Party. The spat exposes a rift as the Democratic Party pushes a unity message by showcasing both liberals within their party and several Republicans unhappy with President Donald Trump.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News published Monday afternoon, Kasich, who was among that handful of Republicans to speak Monday night at the Democrats’ convention, took aim at Ocasio-Cortez, a star of the progressive movement who will speak at the convention Tuesday night.

"People on the extreme, whether they're on the left or on the right, they get outsized publicity that tends to define their party," Kasich told BuzzFeed News. "You know, I listen to people all the time make these statements, and because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn't mean she represents the Democratic Party."

Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time in responding, tweeting criticism that Kasich "doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative" of the Democratic Party.

It’s great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters.



Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

