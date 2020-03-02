Early Voting Starts in Florida, Here’s What to Know

The road to the 2020 election is ramping up in Florida, as several counties across the state, including Miami-Dade, have already begun early voting for the Democratic primary.

Miami-Dade has 23 sites open for voters until March 15th. Sites will open at 7 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. throughout the week. On the weekends, voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check Miami-Dade's Supervisor of Elections website for a list of site locations and times.

Broward's early voting does not start until March 7th. All 22 voting sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Full details of Broward's voting sites can be seen here.

Florida's primaries are closed, meaning only registered Democrats are allowed to vote.

Early voting begins just one day before Super Tuesday, the day when fourteen states and one U.S. territory hold primaries or caucuses.

This year's Super Tuesday includes the nation's two most populous states — California and Texas. The delegate haul could potentially elevate one candidate, or force one (or more) out of the race.