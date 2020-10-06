coronavirus

Military Leaders Quarantined After Coast Guard Official Tests Positive

Up to 14 officials are believed to have been potentially exposed to the virus after meetings last week with the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Charles W. Ray, who has tested positive

By Lolita C. Baldor

U.S. Defense Secretary Esper And Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Milley Testify Before House Armed Services Committee
Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Top military leaders are under self-quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, was among those affected, U.S. officials said.

Military leaders who were in contact with Adm. Charles W. Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, have been tested, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. None have exhibited symptoms or have so far tested positive.

Hoffman said the quarantining of leaders won't affect “the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Politics

VP Debate 3 hours ago

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris VP Debate Will Have Plexiglass Barrier Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

‘Medical Foul Play:' Doctors Blast Trump's Release

“Senior military leaders are able to remain fully mission capable and perform their duties from an alternative work location,” he said.

Hoffman's statement did not identify those affected, but multiple U.S. officials said that besides Milley, they included the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as the head of U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

It is not known how Ray contracted the virus, but it was not believed to be related to the outbreak affecting President Donald Trump and others at the White House, the officials said.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that Ray felt mild symptoms over the weekend and was tested on Monday.

"The entire Department of Defense wishes Admiral Ray well on his way to a swift recovery," said Hoffman.

Up to 14 officials are believed to have been potentially exposed to the virus after meetings last week with Ray. The officials were informed about the positive test on Monday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusAir ForceNavy
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us