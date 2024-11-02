Screenshot shows four Florida counties' ‘zero' early voting activity just as voting had started

A Threads user flagged what was believed to be an issue with Florida’s early voting, but a closer look shows the concern was unfounded.

"Just took this screenshot of early voting by county in FL — shows 4 counties with ZERO results," the Oct. 26 Threads post said. "It is FREAKING ME OUT that something underhanded might be happening."

The screenshot had a timestamp of 8:11 a.m. Oct. 26.

The four counties shown on the screenshot with zero votes cast are Glades, Gulf, Hamilton and Holmes. The reason these counties did not have reported results as of 8:11 a.m. Oct. 26 is simple: early voting in these counties began that same day. In two of the counties, polls were not yet open at 8:11 a.m. The polling places open and close as follows:

Glades: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 26 to Nov. 2,

Gulf: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Location 1) and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Location 2), Oct. 26 to Nov. 2,

Hamilton: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 26 to Nov. 2,

Holmes: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 26 to Nov. 2,

As of 8:12 a.m. Oct. 28, the Florida Division of Elections website showed the following vote totals for the four counties:

Glades: 487

Gulf: 1,554

Hamilton: 775

Holmes: 1,224

Four Florida counties having "zero results" Oct. 26 doesn’t mean "something underhanded might be happening." We rate that claim False.