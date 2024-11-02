politifact

Screenshot shows four Florida counties' ‘zero' early voting activity just as voting had started

A screenshot showed zero ballots cast during early voting in four Florida counties as of the morning of Oct. 26. That’s not suspicious. 

By PolitiFact

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Threads user flagged what was believed to be an issue with Florida’s early voting, but a closer look shows the concern was unfounded. 

"Just took this screenshot of early voting by county in FL — shows 4 counties with ZERO results," the Oct. 26 Threads post said. "It is FREAKING ME OUT that something underhanded might be happening."

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The screenshot had a timestamp of 8:11 a.m. Oct. 26.

(Screenshot from Threads, via PolitiFact)
(Screenshot from Threads, via PolitiFact)
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

The four counties shown on the screenshot with zero votes cast are Glades, Gulf, Hamilton and Holmes. The reason these counties did not have reported results as of 8:11 a.m. Oct. 26 is simple: early voting in these counties began that same day. In two of the counties, polls were not yet open at 8:11 a.m. The polling places open and close as follows:

  • Glades: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 
  • Gulf: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Location 1) and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Location 2), Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 
  • Hamilton: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 
  • Holmes: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 

As of 8:12 a.m. Oct. 28, the Florida Division of Elections website showed the following vote totals for the four counties:

  • Glades: 487
  • Gulf: 1,554
  • Hamilton: 775
  • Holmes: 1,224

Four Florida counties having "zero results" Oct. 26 doesn’t mean "something underhanded might be happening." We rate that claim False.

This article tagged under:

politifactDecision 2024
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us