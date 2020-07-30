Trump Campaign Pauses TV Ad Spending for ‘Review' of Messaging Strategy

Donald Trump

The Trump campaign spent virtually nothing on television or radio ads on Wednesday and Thursday

President Donald Trump's campaign has virtually disappeared from the airwaves as it undertakes "a review and fine-tuning of the campaign's strategy" as an official put it after the replacement of campaign manager Brad Parscale.

With less than 100 days until Election Day, the Trump campaign spent virtually nothing on television or radio ads on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data from Advertising Analytics. And it has effectively nothing booked through August.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's campaign has spent $3.9 million over those two days and has another almost $6 million booked through the end of August.

