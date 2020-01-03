US Send 3,000 Troops to Middle East After Embassy Attack, Soleimani Killing

The United States is sending approximately 3,000 soldiers to the Middle East after thousands of people stormed the compound of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, three U.S. defense officials and one U.S. military official confirmed to NBC News on Friday.

The news came hours after an American airstrike killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's secretive Quds Force and one of the country's most powerful figures, but U.S. defense officials said the deployments were not in response to that.

The deployment of additional soldiers from a brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, comes after thousands of people, most of them affiliated with the Iran-backed Shiite militia group Kataeb Hezbollah, descended on the embassy compound Tuesday.

The soldiers will join roughly 650 others already deployed to the region and stay there for some 60 days, the officials said. The immediate response force soldiers will be spread throughout the region, with some in Iraq and others in Kuwait.

