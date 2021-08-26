Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Virginia Key Beach

A single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk made an emergency landing in Virginia Key Beach Thursday.

At approximately 7 p.m. City of Miami Fire received a 911 call of a small plane that had crashed behind the beach of Virginia Key Beach.

The plane landed about 20 feet offshore, Miami Fire Rescue said.

The pilot was flying with a passenger and he began to experience engine trouble so he did an emergency landing, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

"What he did, he made an emergency landing. He did not crash," Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Both the pilot and the passenger were able to get out of the plane. Miami Ocean Rescue assisted and brought them to shore. Paramedics assessed the scene and there were not injured.

An investigation underway on how plane will be removed from the water. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.