2023 Final Four: Top Miami Hurricanes Moments During Recent Basketball Season

While some teams live for that one shining moment in the college basketball season, the Miami Hurricanes are living in it – and sit just two wins away from the program’s first national championship.

It’s quite the story for a team that didn’t exist for 14 seasons in the 1970s and early 1980s, but the reclamation process was completed this year with head coach Jim Larranaga leading the ‘Canes to a place they have never been before.

Which moments were the ones that stand out this season for ‘The U’? Here’s a look at the top four from a season that ends this weekend at the Final Four.

No. 1 - ‘Canes get win at home over ranked Virginia team

While Miami would finish the season with three wins over teams ranked in the top six nationally on gameday, the Hurricanes started it off in late December with a victory inside the Watsco Center. Guard Isaiah Wong, who would go on to be named the ACC’s Player of the Year this season, finished with 24 points to lead both teams in scoring.

No. 2 - Miami demolished Duke in revenge game

After losing to the Blue Devils on the road by just a single basket earlier in the season, the Hurricanes came back in a big way with a 22-point win that wasn’t even that close. Miami’s defense forced 21 turnovers on the night and forward Norchad Omier led the ‘Canes with 17 points during what would be a seven-game win streak.

Courtesy Canes All Access

No. 3 - ‘Canes come back from only home loss of season to win ACC title

After Miami was upset at home in a shocking last-second loss to rival Florida State, the Hurricanes bounced back the following game by holding off Pittsburgh to win the second Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title. Forward Wooga Poplar came off the bench to lead the ‘Canes with 18 points and lead Miami into the postseason as the top seed in the conference tournament.

No. 4 - Miami comes back from double-digit deficit against Texas to win in Elite Eight

For the second straight season, the Hurricanes made it to the region final – and for the second straight season, it looked like the ‘Canes were going to be sent home after trailing by 13 points to Texas. Paced by a perfect shooting night from guard Jordan Miller in getting 27 points, the Hurricanes became the fourth program from the state of Florida to make it to the final weekend of the tournament.