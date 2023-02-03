5 Potential Destinations for Nets' Kevin Durant After Kyrie Irving Trade Request

5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The dominoes could be falling in the NBA.

With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period by handing in a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, but what transpires in the aftermath of the Irving news might just be more intriguing than Irving himself – and that’s because of Kevin Durant.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday reported that rival teams are poking around on Durant’s reaction to Irving’s request.

Among rival teams, there's far more interest in inquiring on Kevin Durant's reaction to Kyrie Irving's trade request and how that may impact KD's future with the Nets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2023

If Durant also expresses his desire to leave – which could be contingent on what Brooklyn gets in return in a potential Irving deal – these five teams would make sense as a prime destination for the “Slim Reaper”:

Golden State Warriors

No one is a stranger to how Durant’s first stint with the Warriors went, where he won his first two NBA titles. The 34-year-old is currently in the first year of a four-year, $194 million deal that grows every year, so he’ll earn $53 million in 2025-26 when he’s 37.

That’s a significant sum for any team to swallow, especially for a team like Golden State. But a year after winning it all and currently crawling their way back up the Western Conference ladder, could the Warriors try to capitalize on the final years of the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green window by making a second blockbuster move for Durant?

Such a deal would put the Warriors in a tough situation as they’d have to send a big contract back, and Green and Andrew Wiggins probably make the most sense over Jordan Poole. Departing with a cohort of youngsters like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, to name a few, might be a necessity, too.

Do the Warriors want to jeopardize what they’re building for the long term? Only time will tell, but they’re a team that’ll pop up in these types of rumors.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have one of the youngest squads in the NBA, yet have made their way to near the top of the Western Conference in each of the last two seasons. If not for 35-year-old Danny Green, no player on the roster would be over 29.

Memphis is loaded with youngsters on cheap deals and owns its draft capital for years to come thanks to elite drafting, scouting and roster construction. That makes you wonder if a big move makes sense.

The Grizzlies have the young pieces and draft picks to sweeten a potential deal and can absorb Durant’s contract. He’d get to star alongside Ja Morant and Co. for a team that can compete for a title now and multiple years down the line. With the conference pretty much wide open, you’d have to think Memphis would instantly become favorites should it pull the trigger.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are one of the reported teams intrigued by the Irving sweepstakes, but should they not land the point guard, could they turn their interest to Durant instead?

Jae Crowder has not played this season since he wants out, and Deandre Ayton has popped up in trade rumors before. The Suns also control their own draft picks for years to come, but it’d be interesting to see if Mikal Bridges becomes the sticking point.

Phoenix had its best chance last season and now are on the final legs of Chris Paul’s career. Adding Durant alongside Devin Booker would be a mesmerizing sight on offense, even though the Suns’ depth is not quite up to par this year.

Portland Trail Blazers

Could Portland right its wrongs? It notoriously passed up on Durant for Greg Oden when selecting first overall in the 2007 draft, and the rest has been history.

The Blazers had a strong start to the year but have since fallen back down the pecking order, and they don’t have the pieces to necessarily suggest they’ll be a force in Damian Lillard’s final prime years without a big move.

Portland has some intriguing young players – like Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson – it could use in a trade, as well as multiple draft picks even after the Jerami Grant move. Durant helps the Blazers go on the right trail, even though frontcourt depth is still an issue.

Sacramento Kings

There are no Eastern Conference teams in this list because it’s difficult to see Brooklyn strengthening a rival. Several teams in the opposite conference make sense – as seen thus far – so let’s end it with the Kings, who have been the surprise of the season.

Sacramento has lit its way to the No. 3 seed amid a 16-year postseason drought, with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis making for a strong combination. The Kings also control their draft picks and would immensely benefit from a star forward like Durant to mesh with Fox and Sabonis, but it may come down to emerging rookie Keegan Murray.

Harrison Barnes and Davion Mitchell are additional intriguing names. The only downfall for Sacramento in this type of move is that it lacks quality off the bench, so moving for Durant could weaken it even more unless the front office finds a way. He praised the team back in November before their surge, so cue the eye emojis.

Honorable mentions

Denver Nuggets – The current No. 1 seed could use Michael Porter Jr.'s contract, Bones Hyland (who has already emerged in trade rumors) and draft picks to give Nikola Jokic a bonafide partner. They have great depth, too.

Dallas Mavericks – When will Luka Doncic finally get a second legitimate star? They’re another team out West with solid draft picks at their disposal. The only caveat might be who gets the ball more, with Doncic having an absurd 38.6% usage rate this season.