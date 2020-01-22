ACC Releases 2020 Football Schedules for Miami Hurricanes, FSU Seminoles

Just over one week after the college football season ended for 2019, fans of the Miami Hurricanes now know when head coach Manny Diaz will be leading the orange and green back on the field for the 2020 campaign - a season where everything will be on the line after the way last year turned out.

The ACC announced Wednesday the schedules for all member programs, including the 'Canes and their in-state rivals, the Florida State Seminoles.

Miami will open the season with four straight non-conference games - including three straight at home inside Hard Rock Stadium - that kicks off with their season opener on September 5th against Temple, a team Diaz coached for around three weeks before taking over the 'Canes in December 2018.

Miami hits the road for the first time on September 26th at Michigan State before starting off conference play the following weekend at home against Pittsburgh.

The biggest home game of the season for the Hurricanes will be their annual showdown with the Seminoles, taking place on November 7th. Miami has won three straight against FSU, with their 27-10 win last season leading the 'Noles to fire their head coach, Willie Taggart.

Miami’s home schedule of conference games also includes games against North Carolina (October 24th) and Duke on November 28th to end the regular season while road games have the ‘Canes facing off against Wake Forest on Friday, October 9th along with Virginia (October 31st), Virginia Tech on November 10th and Georgia Tech the following week.

Diaz led the ‘Canes to a 6-7 record in his first season as the leader in Coral Gables, a season that saw Miami lose their final three games – including an embarrassing loss to cross-town rivals FIU and being shutout in the Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech.

FSU, under new head coach Mike Norvell, will look to bounce back from their 6-7 season last year as they open 2020 against West Virginia on September 5th in Atlanta followed by a road trip two weeks later to face Boise State, the first game for the ‘Noles in the state of Idaho.

The schedule for the ‘Noles in conference play includes home games against defending national runners-up Clemson (October 10th) and Pittsburgh (October 31st) along with road games against N.C State (October 3rd) and Louisville (October 24th).

FSU will conclude their regular season on November 28th at home against in-state rivals, the Florida Gators.