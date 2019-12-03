Agencies Working to Secure Super Bowl Site Months Before Game

With Super Bowl 54 nearly two months away, officers wearing all kinds of badges are coming together to strengthen security in South Florida.

Members of several agencies – including the FBI and Miami-Dade Police – took part in an event Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium to get prepared for what is going to take place in just over 60 days on February 2, 2020.

“Our goal is to have the safest event that the Super Bowl has ever seen,” said Miami-Dade Police director Juan Perez.

50 different agencies that have been collaborating on defense for the last year and a half, ready to repel any threat on game day.

“Communications is really key and so what we do in these exercises is we make sure that information flows quickly, it flows efficiently, and that everybody’s plugged in,” said NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier.

It’ll be the 11th time South Florida has played host to a Super bowl, setting a record for the most of any location in the championship’s history.

“From the FBI’s perspective, we’ve really brought all of our unique capabilities and capacities,” said FBI special agent in charge George Piro. “We’ve got a lot of experience working large scale events like these so we’re prepared.”

Security experts from past games were in event – now focused on 2020 and making sure law enforcement is equipped to handle any potential emergency

“Our stadium right here in Miami-Dade, the Hard Rock Stadium is one of the safest venues already for the National Football League and we intend to keep this the safest event,” said Perez.