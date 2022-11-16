Sports

New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal

Houston was looking to add the coveted first baseman this offseason but New York closed on resigning Rizzo to a two-year, $34-million deal

By Tim Stebbins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ex-Cubs 1B Rizzo returning to Yankees on multi-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Astros might have been prioritizing Anthony Rizzo this offseason, but in the end, the Yankees kept their man.

Rizzo has agreed to a multi-year extension with the Yankees, the club announced Tuesday.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the deal is for two years and worth $34 million. It includes a $17 million club option (or $6 million buyout) for 2025.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rizzo has fit in well with the Yankees since the Cubs traded him there at the 2021 deadline, providing his typical strong defense at first base while taking advantage of New York's short right-field porch.

He hit 32 home runs in 2022, his most since 2017.

Sports

NFL 49 mins ago

Looking Back at NFL's History in Mexico

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 4 hours ago

FSU, UCF Break Into Top 20 of Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Rizzo made $16 million this past season, and in all will make at least $56 million with the Yankees from 2022-24.

If they pickup his 2025 option in lieu of the buyout, he'll have made $67 million from 2022-25 with New York.

The Cubs offered Rizzo a five-year, $70 million extension in 2021 spring training.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York YankeesMLBHouston AstrosAnthony Rizzo
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us