Austria's Johannes Strolz Wins Gold in Men's Alpine Combined

Johannes Strolz has claimed Austria's third Olympic gold medal in Beijing

By Marsha Green

Austria's Johannes Strolz celebrates winning the men's combined gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Austria's Johannes Strolz has won his first ever Olympic gold medal in men’s alpine combined and Austria's third Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

Strolz notched a 47.56 in the slalom and an overall result of 2:31.43.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished with an overall time of 2:32.02 to take silver. Canada's James Crawford claimed bronze, finishing in a time of 2:32.11.

Strolz's win was an emotional one as he followed in his father's footsteps, Hubert Strolz, who also won Alpine gold at the Winter Olympics 1988 Calgary Games.

No Americans were entered to compete in the men’s combined. It was the first time in Winter Olympics history the United States did not enter any athletes in an Alpine skiing event.

