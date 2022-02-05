Here's Some Winter Olympics Records Held By the United States

American athletes have always been successful at the Summer Olympics, and the same holds true for the athletes that are draped in red, white and blue at the Winter Games.

The United States has sent athletes to every celebration of the Winter Olympic Games since its inception in 1924, and they hold the second largest amount of medals across all countries. The U.S. has won 305 total medals, 105 of those being gold.

Here’s all you need to know about the United States’ records at the Winter Olympics:

Has the U.S. ever won the most medals at a Winter Olympics?

The United States has never led the medal count at any Winter Olympic Games. However, they came in second place with 25 total medals during the 2006 Turin Games, which included nine gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.

The U.S has come in third place for total medals six times (1960, 1976, 1980, 1984, 2002 and 2010).

Which country has the most gold medals?

Norway currently holds the No. 1 spot for the most gold medals (132) in Winter Games history. Norway has claimed a total of 368 medals, which include 125 silver medals and 111 bronze medals, over the course of 23 Winter Games.

When did the U.S. win its most medals for a single Winter Olympics?

In the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the United States walked away with 37 total medals, which included nine golds, 15 silver and 13 bronze. Of the 13 medals, alpine skiing (8) and snowboarding (5) were the top two sports of the Games for the U.S.

Which sport has the United States won the most medals in at the Winter Olympics?

The United States has won 68 total medals in speed skating (29 gold, 22 silver and 17 bronze medals) at the Winter Olympic Games. The Netherlands holds the No.1 spot for the most medals in speed skating with 121 total medals (42 golds, 40 silver and 39 bronze).

Which sport at the Winter Olympics is the United States the overall leader?

The United States has won 51 total medals in figure skating (15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze medals) at the Winter Olympic Games, followed by snowboarding (14 gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals).

Which American male athlete has won the most medals at the Winter Olympics?

Along with being the youngest U.S. national champion at the age of 14, Apolo Anton Ohno holds the record for the most medals won by an American man. The short track speed skater has collected eight medals (two gold, two silver and four bronze medals) over the course of his Olympic career.

Which American female athlete has won the most medals at the Winter Olympics?

Bonnie Blair is a world record-holding speed skater, a six-time Olympic medalist (five gold and one bronze medal) and the most decorated American woman in Winter Olympic history.

Which athlete has won the most gold medals at a single Olympic Games?

U.S. athlete Eric Heiden won an unprecedented five gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games.

Heiden set the record for most medals won by an athlete in one edition of the Winter Olympic Games after he medaled in all five speed skating events.